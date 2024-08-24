Traders in struggling area fear shoppers will stop coming if cycle lane replaces parking spaces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But business operators in North Walls, Stafford, off the A34 Queensway say the move amounts to the death knell of already struggling trade.

The street has 10 spaces offering 30 minutes free parking which are threat of being removed as part of Staffordshire County Council plans to install more cycle lanes in the town centre.

A petition has been set up by businessman Andy Wheeler who has been running bathroom showroom Plumbits for four decades claims few cyclists use the lanes that already exist in the town centre.

"We have been trading here for 40 years with the car park outside on the road. It's free for the public to use and has 30 minutes free parking.

Some shoppers and traders are unhappy about extending the cycle lane scheme to North Walls.

"Now the county council says they want to remove all the spaces and the flower beds which help the place look nice to lay a cycle route there instead.

"This is an area of the town which is already struggling to attract trade.