Trains delayed in Staffordshire after damage to overhead wires
All trains are running through Stafford after they were earlier delayed due to damage to overhead wires.
Avati West Coast has said a speed restriction will be in place for services towards London Euston which may result in delays to journeys on southbound services.
All lines were blocked at around 9am after the damage was discovered and tickets were being accepted on other services.
Avanti said although the line is now open, passengers should check their journey before they travel.