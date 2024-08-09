Tributes paid to "stalwart of civic life" following death of former mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The leader of Stafford Borough Council has been among those to pay tribute to Alderman Brian Price after his death at the age of 87.

Council Leader, Aidan Godfrey, said Mr Price was a ‘stalwart of civic life’ and that his ‘hard work, good humour and sensible guidance’ were a great loss to the borough.

During his time as a councillor, he represented the Swynnerton Ward from 1987 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2019.

He was Mayor of the Borough in 2007/2008 and Deputy Mayor of the Borough in 1991/1992 and 2017/2018 and was awarded the position of Honorary Alderman in November 2019.

Mr Price had served as an Instrument Technician in the Royal Air Force and had said one of his proudest moments in his role as Mayor was in 2008 when he handed the ‘Freedom of the Borough’ scrolls to the Tactical Supply Wing of the RAF (TSW) and 22 Signal Regiment, before they exercised their ‘Freedom’ with a parade in the county town.

Councillor Godfrey said: “It is with great sadness that I learnt of Alderman David Brian Price’s passing. Brian was an extremely popular member of Stafford Borough Council.

"He worked very hard for his constituents, always with charm, humour and a great sense of what is right and wrong.

"He represented the north of the Borough for many years and rightly became very popular with his constituents.

“Brian played an active role in the management of the Borough and was a stalwart of civic life, having been Mayor of the Borough and twice Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Price (on the left) was made an alderman of Stafford upon his retirement as a councillor in 2019

“Like many others, I always valued Brian’s advice, especially as a new councillor. He had wise words and always pointed colleagues in the right direction.

"Brian crossed the political divide and made representing his community the most important part of his public service.

"His hard work, good humour and sensible guidance are a great loss to our Borough.

"In the years I have been a member of Stafford Borough Council I have met and worked with some special people, Brian is one of them. I will miss him.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, I am sure they are very proud of him.”

Councillor Jeremy Pert, Conservative Group Leader, said: “Brian was a Councillor for many years and typified many hard working local community champions who served his community loyally for many years, being made an Alderman of the Borough as a direct result of his distinguished service.

“He always had wise words, using his knowledge, expertise and experience to support his in-depth insight of the Borough to offer wise counsel across many different areas.

"His insight and input was a constant and he is sorely missed.

“We would like to pass on our condolences to his family at what must be a difficult time.”

The funeral of Brian Price will take place next month, with a Civic funeral taking place at St Mary’s Church in Stafford at 2pm on Wednesday, September 4.