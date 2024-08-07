Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Simon was last seen at around 3pm in Burntwood on Monday.

Have you seen Simon?

Staffordshire Police has described 43-year-old as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and a blue backpack.

He is known to frequent Redwood Park, Chase Terrace Park, and the Chasewater area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call 101 quoting incident 639 of August 5, or use Live Chat.