Police probe sudden death of a woman in Stafford - full Staffordshire Police statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers were called to a property on Newport Road in Stafford at 10.25am yesterday (Monday, 29 July).

They said they are currently treating the death as ‘unexplained’ as investigations are ongoing.

Here’s the full Staffordshire Police statement: “We’re investigating a sudden death of a woman in Stafford.

“We were called at 10.25am this morning (Monday 29 July) to reports that a woman had died at a property on Newport Road.

“We’re currently treating the death as unexplained as our investigations continue.

“A 44-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 194 of 29 July or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”