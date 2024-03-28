Man in 20s assaulted in Tesco car park

West Midlands Police is appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a Tesco car park in Leathermill Lane, Rugeley, on Thursday, March 21.

A man in his 20s was assaulted by two other men causing him injury.

Police are continuing to review CCTV as part of ongoing enquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson appealed: "We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Rugeley.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch via their 101 number, quoting log number 576 of 21 March, or by using the Live Chat service on their website.