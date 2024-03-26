Work to start on more than 100 new homes in Stafford

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands is due to enter the next phase of construction at its Burleyfields development.

The new phase of homes, known as The Maples at Burleyfields, comprises 124 brand-new homes including two, three and four bedroom properties.

The firm says the homes at The Maples have all been designed with customers at their heart, with the new homes part of a brand new range of properties available from Taylor Wimpey.

Located a stone's throw away from Stafford city centre, The Maples is close to essential amenities including schools, shops and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Staffordshire countryside.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to begin to welcome new residents to our next phase of homes, The Maples.

"This is a really exciting time for us as the Burleyfields development has already proved very popular with homebuyers, so we are looking forward to seeing the community grow further.

“We would encourage anyone interested in the new homes we have available to get in touch with our sales team.”