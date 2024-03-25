Express & Star
Man charged with murder after body found in house

A man has been charged with murder after police discovered the body of a woman at a Staffordshire house.

By James Vukmirovic
Published

Peter Matthews from Stoke-on-Trent was charged with murder following the discovery of the body, later identified as Carol Matthews, at a house on Denton Grove in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday, March 22 at 8.40am by officers from Staffordshire Police.

The 79-year-old, of Denton Grove, appeared before magistrates on Monday at North Staffordshire Justice Centre and was remanded into custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The force confirmed that the family of 73-year-old Carol Matthews are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.

"Peter Matthews, aged 79, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder. .

"It comes after we were called to an address on Denton Grove at around 8.40am on Friday (22 March) following reports of a sudden death.

"Sadly, a woman was found dead inside the address.

"We can now formally identify her as Carol Matthews, aged 73, from Stoke-on-Trent.

"Specialist officers are continuing to support her family at this time.

"Peter Matthews is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today."

