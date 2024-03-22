Major road improvements scheme set for completion this weekend

The road improvement project on the A34 in Stafford, which has seen the construction of a roundabout junction to provide access to the new Pets at Home development on the A34 Stone Road, will be finished this weekend.

Following one last night of road closures, the road will reopen fully, providing shoppers with access to the Pets at Home development in Staffordshire.

Stafford County Council has said that permanent road markings will be reinstated this weekend followed by an overnight southbound closure on Saturday, March 22, between 8pm and 6am – then on Sunday, all temporary traffic management will be lifted.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: "This has been a major scheme to provide safe access to the Pets at Home development that is creating hundreds of jobs in our county, as well as improving traffic flow.

"It’s fantastic that it will be completed this weekend following a final night’s work, with all traffic management then lifted.

"We know this has been a lengthy project and caused some disruption, so we’d again like to thank people for their understanding while work has taken place. We’re pleased to have delivered another scheme to support business, job creation and improve the road network."

The works are part of a wider £30 million investment that Staffordshire County Council is making into its roads over the next year.