Express & Star
Close

Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash

A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life after receiving serious injuries as the result of a crash.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
Lichfield Road, Sandon, near to where the crash took place

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash on Lichfield Road, Sandon, in Stafford, at around 3.51pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, paramedics discovered a motorcyclist, a man, who had sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance, from Cosford, attended the scene.

Similar stories
Most popular