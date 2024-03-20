Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash
A motorcyclist was left fighting for his life after receiving serious injuries as the result of a crash.
Plus
Published
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash on Lichfield Road, Sandon, in Stafford, at around 3.51pm on Tuesday.
On arrival, paramedics discovered a motorcyclist, a man, who had sustained life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance, from Cosford, attended the scene.