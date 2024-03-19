Stafford mum to Race for Life after treble cancer blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Natalie Burrows, aged 39, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2022, just weeks after her dad Rob died of bladder cancer.

Further testing showed that she carried a faulty version of a gene called PALB2 – the same gene that has affected TV presenter Sarah Beeny – putting her at increased risk of the cancer returning.

Now cancer free and awaiting a second mastectomy, Natalie has been chosen to help launch Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy events across the region.

The mum-of-two – who raised more than £800 by taking part in Pretty Muddy during treatment last year – will sound the starting horn at the Weston Park event on May 4.

Natalie with her dad Rob

And she’s urging other people to follow her lead and sign up to one of five Race for Life events taking place across Staffordshire this summer at raceforlife.org

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Natalie, who works in children’s services for Staffordshire County Council, will take part in the Pretty Muddy event with husband Steve who plans to wear a pink bra to help raise more awareness and funds for research.

The pair will be cheered on by their daughters, Ellie, aged seven, and Maisie, five.

Natalie said: “Thanks to research I’m still here to see my children grow up. Now I want to give something back.

Steve, Maisie, Ellie and Natalie running

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, I was still grieving as I had just lost my dad from bladder cancer and I lost my son in 2020 during Covid when I was 33 weeks pregnant with him.

“I felt sorry for my girls. They’d just lost their grandad, and their mum had a cancer diagnosis.

“To be given a cancer diagnosis is frightening. It took a week or two for it to sink in and work out what it would mean for me and my family.”

In November 2022 – just a few weeks after the death of her dad – Natalie discovered a pea-sized lump in her right breast.

Initially, she didn’t do anything as her husband Steve was away with the army.

However, when he returned just a few days later he convinced his wife to seek medical help.

Natalie when she was having treatment

After being seen by her GP, Natalie was then referred to Stafford's County Hospital – but says at this point she wasn’t too worried as she believed the lump to be a cyst.

Natalie said: “After a couple of weeks I was called back to the hospital, and I knew straightaway it wasn’t going to be good news as there was a surgeon and nurses in the room.

“I remember them saying cancer and then after that, I didn’t hear anything. I zoned out and just stared out the window, but luckily Steve was with me and took it all in.

“My original plan was a lumpectomy and radiotherapy and after the initial shock and sadness I started to get my head around what I considered to be a fairly short treatment plan.”

Natalie had surgery to remove the lump along with 12 lymph nodes in January 2023.

However, when the results came back, she had a further devastating shock – the cancer was bigger than first thought and had already spread to eight of the lymph nodes.

Steve, Masie, Ellie and Natalie on space hoppers

Testing revealed that Natalie carried a mutated version of the PALB2 gene which left her at high risk of the cancer coming back in either breast.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists discovered the PALB2 gene, that normally protects against breast cancer, and worked out that up to 50 in every 100 women with a faulty version of the gene will develop breast cancer by the age of 70.

Natalie said: “When I got the results back from the genetic testing in March 2023 it was like being given the cancer diagnosis all over again.

“And that meant I then had to have chemotherapy – which was the hardest part of my journey. I also had a right-side mastectomy and reconstruction as well as radiotherapy.”

Because of the PALB2 gene, Natalie has now opted to have a double mastectomy and also faces the possibility of having her ovaries removed to further reduce her cancer risk.

Natalie said: “Cancer Research UK have been fantastic in funding new research, finding new genes and patterns to prevent cancer reoccurring within families.

“If you don’t know you have the gene you can suddenly find a lump like I did in the shower one day and then you are faced with a life-threatening disease with a year – possibly more – of continuous treatment and surgery.

“If you are found to have the gene then you have that plan of action of reducing your risk of getting cancer before it even starts and your chances of survival are much, much higher.

“Without my family behind me I would never have got through the last 12-18 months as both my husband and the girls have been fantastic. It has been a tough and gruelling journey at times, but I have remained strong for my girls and have kept as fit as I can.

“With those we love we are capable of anything, especially allowing ourselves to cry, pick ourselves up and carry on.

“I may not be that same person I was before, but I am learning to love the new me. There are so many amazing and kind people I have met on this journey so far from nurses, surgeons, support groups, and charities who offer so much to those of us living with cancer.”

Every year around 33,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands region.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.

Natalie said: “If you haven’t done a Race for Life or a Pretty Muddy and are thinking of signing up, then get your friends, family, and children to join in and do it with you.

“The money you raise will go towards life-saving research and it’s helping people like me and my family fight cancer – so thank you.”

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Staffordshire and the West Midlands, said: “We are grateful to Natalie and her family for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it. of us will get cancer in our lifetime.

"Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with the disease, or are in it for the medals or the fun of fundraising, there’s a place for everyone. We’d love for as many people as possible to join us.”

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids at Weston Park from 9.45am on May 4.

Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends can also choose to take part in one of two mud-splattered obstacle courses.

The first Pretty Muddy event is open to children aged 12 and below while older children can take part in the final 5k muddy event alongside adults.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

The UK’s biggest fundraising event series, which raised £33m in 2023, is returning with a shift in attitude this year, determined to shine light on the life-saving research that Race for Life has funded and issuing a rallying cry for people to sign up to support the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org