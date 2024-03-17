Regular becomes manager of favourite pub and now welcomes locals and people from further afield

The Shire Horse is a pub found on the outskirts of Stafford town centre, on the A34 road heading north towards Stone and Stoke-on-Trent and at the junction which leads to junction 14 of the M6 motorway.

While surrounded by roads, the pub has benefitted from being based near a busy industrial estate, which provides it with plenty of passing trade, as well as being near a Premier Inn and a housing estate which was built nearby and which has helped boost trade.

All of this was built around the pub, which first opened its doors 21 years ago on empty land which had previously been occupied by Shire horses, hence the name.

The Shire Horse is located on the outskirts of Stafford

Since then, it has become a popular pub which, under the ownership of pub chain Chef & Brewer and brewers Greene King, has recently undergone a six-figure refurbishment on the interior and exterior.

The inside of the pub has been redecorated, including the addition of new soft, modern furnishings and fittings, designed to create a more vibrant setting, while keeping the more traditional features intact to maintain the traditional pub atmosphere.

The interior is warm and welcoming with a modern look

The picturesque garden terrace has been landscaped to create a bigger open space, which will include a heated, covered seating area allowing guests to enjoy quality al fresco dining all year round from Chef & Brewer’s extensive new spring menu.