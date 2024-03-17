Marks, get set, go! Runners lace up their shoes for Stafford Half-Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Stafford Half-Marathon has returned for another year on Sunday, March 17, seeing hundreds take to the streets of Stafford to complete a challenging 13.1 mile route.

Organisers this year planned the route starting at Victoria Park, travelling over 13 miles around the area, before returning back to Victoria Park.

The race this year also features a more relaxing fun run, with younger runners dressing up in their favourite costumes to take part in the day's events.

The race also featured an award-giving ceremony, with prizes being granted to the first, second and third positions, and other prizes being handed out to the first and second men's and women's veterans, and for those winners in the fun run.

The Sedgley Striders returned to take place in the Stafford Half Marathon again this year

The half-marathon started at 10am, with the first runners making it back to the finish line at around 11.10am.

A number of teams took part in the run, including Stafford Half-Marathon regulars, the Sedgley Striders, the Rising Brook Runners and The Rugeley Runners.

Jason Ritter, 32, from Rugeley, who took part in the race, said: "It went really well, I was slower than I thought I would be. I'm not really a runner, I just did it for a bit of fun.

This guy decided to juggle whilst running!

"There was quite a few people who turned up, it was really good, a really good atmosphere. I would definitely go again."

Rising Brook Runners also took part in the events

Mark Drew, who ran for the Sedgley Striders, said: "It was a really good event. It was really well organised and it was amazing to see so many people out supporting it.

"I was one of the Sedgley Striders team, there were over a dozen of the team running the event and there were other running groups there too. It was great to see everyone out, I think it was the 40th event this time too so it was amazing to see everyone supporting it."