Woman left with 'potentially serious injuries' after two-car crash on Stafford road

A passing-by ambulance crew spotted the collision on the A34 Yarlet Bank at around 8.10am on Friday.

A second ambulance attended the scene where upon arrival, paramedics discovered two patients, a man and a woman, who were the drivers of the cars.

The woman was taken to hospital on blue lights with "potentially serious injuries".

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further assessment.

"The man was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Stafford County Hospital for further assessment.”

Staffordshire Police has been approached for more information.