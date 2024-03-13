Poignant moment for mum as she opens Cancer Research superstore in honour of late husband

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Becky Moorhouse cut the ribbon at the new Queens Retail Park branch alongside her children Oscar, aged 11, and Connie, aged 10. Councillor Andy Cooper, the Mayor of Stafford Borough was also on hand to help.

At 9,800 sq ft, the superstore will be the largest of its kind in the Midlands – more than seven times the size of a regular Cancer Research UK shop.

After opening it, Becky then spoke of her thanks to staff and fundraisers at Cancer Research and her quest to increase education around melanoma skin cancer.

And she knows only too well what a lifeline new research and treatments can be to families like hers.

Her husband Roger was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2017 after noticing an itchy mole on his back.

After treatment, he accepted a dream job in America and began looking forward to starting a new life with his family in Buffalo, New York State.

But just days before the big move – with the family’s possessions halfway across the Atlantic – Roger got the devastating news his cancer had returned.

With their plans shattered, Roger and Becky pinned all their hopes on trial drug therapies and Roger was enlisted on a clinical trial at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

But months of battling tough treatments took their toll and the devoted father of two died in July 2021, aged just 42.

Since then, Becky has continued Roger’s quest to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “Roger was passionate about supporting clinical trials because it offered him hope and that kept him going.

“He felt very lucky to be offered immunotherapy treatment because he knew that just a few years earlier it wasn’t an option for people.#

"Even though he didn’t survive his cancer, the drugs he was able to have gave him more time with us.

“During that time he was also very determined to spread awareness of the importance of sun protection and the dangers of UV to stop melanoma occurring in the first place.

“That’s why I want to continue his legacy by supporting research and awareness that will help more families stay together.

“I was really honoured to be asked to open the new Cancer Research UK shop and I know Roger would have been really proud.

"I’ll be making regular visits and encouraging everyone I know to dig out good quality donations.”

Store manager, Rob Maskew-Snell, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Becky, Oscar and Connie for opening our wonderful new superstore.

"It’s an honour to have them with us and we hope their story encourages people to support the charity so that we can continue to fund the very best scientists.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and donations of furniture, good-quality clothes, shoes, bags, books and home ware are welcome.

"As Roger’s story shows, all money raised is desperately needed to fund crucial research.”

The Stafford superstore at the Queensville Retail centre will be open Monday to Friday from 9am until 6.30 pm, Saturday, 9- 6pm and Sunday, 10-4pm.

For more information about Cancer Research UK’s shops, visit www.cruk.org/shops or follow @CRUKShops on Instagram or Twitter.