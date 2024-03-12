Popular music and food festival set to return after year out

The Stafford Music and Food Festival will be returning to Market Square in Stafford town centre in May with a range of diverse offerings of street food and live entertainment.

The popular festival had been put on hold in May last year after being hit by anti-social behaviour, but organisers LR Partnership Events have announced the return of the monthly festival, with the first event set to take place on May 16, then run each month on the third Thursday.

Lorraine Conkey from LR Partnership Events said: "We are delighted to announce the eagerly awaited return of the award-winning Stafford Music and Food Festival, scheduled to take place in May 2024.

"This highly anticipated free community event under the banner of Staffordshire Cultural Events CIC promises a day filled with delicious street food and great live entertainment, a fantastic experience for attendees of all ages.

"As the organisers of the festival, we extend a warm invitation to your company to join us as sponsors for this year's festivities."

The Stafford Music and Food Festival has earned widespread acclaim for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, with people invited to walk around the festival, enjoy the entertainment on the stage and visit the shops around Stafford town centre.

There will also be themes during the year, ranging from Paw Patrol to Endon Stormtroopers and Cosplay themes and there will also be Halloween and Christmas specials.

Entertainment on the stage will be provided by local artists such as 20 Mile Island, Sandy Stanton, Stafford Musical Theatre, Jerry Lee and Jeannie Bee, Serenity Singers, Chasing Twisters, and Stop the Clocks.

There will also be performances from local dance schools including Stafford School of Dance, Dance Nuvo, Funky Fitness, 2 Step Academy, Balliamo Belly Dancers, and Dance Fusion and entertainment throughout the day from Stafford FM.

Ms Conley said there would be a diverse array of food vendors, mobile bars, retail stalls and community initiatives and said there was room for sponsors to be involved in the event.

She said: "The diverse array of food vendors, mobile bars, retail stalls, community initiatives, and charity stands that will be present, providing attendees with an unparalleled experience.

"As a sponsor of the Stafford Music and Food Festival, your company will have the opportunity to showcase its brand to a captive audience of thousands.

"Your support will not only contribute to the success of the event but also align your brand with a great community event that celebrates culture, diversity, and entertainment.

"We invite you to partner with us in making the Stafford Music and Food Festival 2024 a resounding success.

"Your sponsorship will enable us to enhance the event experience, support local businesses and talent, and create lasting memories for attendees.

"We offer a range of sponsorship packages to suit your company's objectives and budget, including opportunities for brand visibility, promotional activities, and onsite engagement."

To discuss sponsorship opportunities in more detail and to find out more about the festival, email lorraine@lrpartnership.co.uk.