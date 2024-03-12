Award winning photographer Ian produces new book of Covid memories.

Ian Knight got the idea to compile the book – called 'Signs of Covid' – when the public inquiry evidence sessions started taking place and the memories of what people were told came flooding back to him.

Stafford photographer Ian Knight, who has produced a book based on his memories of the Covid lockdown..

The Stafford based snapper, who operates at Z70 Photography, takes pictures of all kinds of genres including music gigs and festivals and scenes from around the region.

Last year he won the top prize in the British Photography Awards in the architecture category for his image of Ironbridge, called 'Circle of Hot Air' as it was taken during the annual Telford Hot Air Balloon Fiesta. He has been on the shortlist the previous year.

On his latest book he said: "What this book contains is mainly a record of signs and information presented in the streets and shops. From the empty shelves at the start, warnings on social distancing, to the vaccination hubs, and eventually the restrictions being relaxed.

"All from our suddenly limited world in and around the Stafford area, and then slightly beyond as restrictions eased.

"Not all of the images are perfect, and quite a few aren't in themselves interesting, but I think they all add up to a fascinating insight and record of the pandemic as seen from a Staffordshire point of view."

The book "Signs Of Covid" is being sold online via the Amazon website and his own website can be found at www.zort.co.uk