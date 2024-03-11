Popular pub ready to reopen after extensive refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shire Horse in Stafford had closed its doors in February to undergo a significant six-figure makeover by owners Chef & Brewer, but will reopen to the public on Monday, March 11.

Two events have been held at the pub prior to the reopening to allow family, friends and invited guests to see the changes made, including upgraded furniture and decorations, a new outdoor area and a much-changed food menu.

The new menu will be exclusive to the Shire Horse for its first week open before opening out across other Chef & Brewer pubs and features items such as cottage pie croquettes, glazed pork belly and Bramley apple tart.

the pub was purpose built in 2002 with all the open fires, secluded dining areas and pub food favourites of a Staffordshire country pub restaurant and has been well-served by passing trade, the nearby industrial estate and a newly-built housing estate.

Rachel Flatley from Chef & Brewer said the pub was community-focussed and said the pub was a place suitable for all ages.

She said: "Serving the local community has been at the heart of what we do and the pub is designed to be a place people in Stafford would want to go to, as well as supporting their community.

"At Chef & Brewer, we're all about helping people to feel that they can come in and have a drink, as well as enjoy a meal and relax, so we definitely cater for both.

"It's a nice place to bring your family, as well as a good place to come as a couple and sit by the fire, plus we now have the new outdoor space, which brings that summertime drinking experience and means people can sit outside and enjoy a drink.

"There's also a heated pagoda, which means that people can even sit out there in the winter time, which I think is a great addition to the pub."

Ms Flatley also spoke about the new menu and the idea behind it.

She said: "The new menu is centred around the British countryside, so a lot of key dishes and twists on classics and making sure that runs through everything we serve.

"The food is really high quality and delicious and we want to make it seasonal, so you'll get things at certain times of the year and it's all be delicious because of the ingredients and work done on it."

The Shire Horse reopens on Monday, March 11.

To find out more, go to chefandbrewer.com/pubs/staffordshire/shire-horse