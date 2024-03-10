Farm applies for licence to act as licensed premises
A Staffordshire farm attraction has made an application to be able to stay open longer as a licensed premises.
Amerton Farm has applied for a premises licence with Stafford Council to allow it to stay open each day from 8am to 11.30pm.
The licensing officer has asked for anyone wishing to make an objection or a comment about the application to put it in writing to Stafford Council by March 19.
The application will be visible to view at Stafford Civic Centre.