Stafford woman who overcame body dysmorphia by going out wearing underwear as 'outerwear'

Abbie Fidgett, 22, began suffering from body dysmorphia after she was bullied throughout school and college.

She spent 20 weeks on a waiting list for cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and refused to go back to the GP after they wanted to weigh her.

She wrapped up in winter coats all year round to hide her body but in November 2020 decided to ditch it for underwear instead - after trying exposure therapy wearing different outfits.

She has started to feel better and loves expressing herself through fashion.

Now, she plans to run errands wearing boxer shorts and a jacket and regularly wears lingerie on nights out.

Abbie, a content creator, from Stafford, said: "I started expressing myself through my fashion because it felt like I was finally doing something for myself.

"I feel confident wearing underwear as outerwear and I’m so proud of myself.

"I love getting creative with fashion, it gives me my power back.

"I'm always wearing lingerie tops on nights out - I'll wear my boxer shorts on holiday, along with a bikini top.

"When it gets a bit warmer, I’ll be pairing my boxers with a blazer or jacket to go to the shops."

