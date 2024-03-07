Stafford chip van boss feeling like the cod's scallops after national award win

JoJo's Fish and Chip Shop, on Bodmin Avenue, which also operates a van service, was ranked the best of the best in The National Fish and Chip Shop Awards 2024.

The shop swam away with first plaice in the Mobile Operator of the Year category.

Talking about the award, JoJo's owner, Jon Evans, said: "We are amazed, it's the biggest accolade that you can possibly get in the whole country for this industry - it really does include everyone.

"We were all nervous as hell really, we couldn't believe it when our name was called, it is really unbelievable. We are really proud of everyone, we couldn't do it without the whole team - everyone is fantastic."