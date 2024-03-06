Work on Staffordshire History Centre 'going well' ready for opening later this year

The centre is situated in Eastgate Street, Stafford.

More than £4.8m has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the scheme.

A further £3.9m match funding has been raised through the county council, grants from other organisations, donations from the Friends of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Archive Service and the Friends of the William Salt Library, as well as contributions from volunteers.

The existing Staffordshire Record Office is being extended.

Work is progressing on the new Staffordshire History Centre

A modern glazed link is also being created between the office and the William Salt Library to form a new entrance and permanent exhibition space to showcase the county’s collections.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council said: “We’re all incredibly excited about the Staffordshire History Centre project and can’t wait for the opening later this year.

“This is a wonderful project made possible with help from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

"Construction work is going well but there’s also a lot of work going on behind the scenes, preparing the items which will go on display.

“Running alongside the construction work and collections management, is an exciting programme of outreach activities to promote the centre.

"Events in local communities, schools and in libraries are all helping to raise awareness of the project which will help showcase Staffordshire’s amazing history to a much wider audience.

"You can follow progress on the project blog which you can search for online.”