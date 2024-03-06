Appeal goes out to public to find missing woman

Stafford Police have launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Lurosa, with the 35-year-old reported as missing on Monday.

The force said she was last seen in Asda car park in Stafford last Friday and has asked for anyone with any information to call 101.

A spokesman for Stafford Police said: "Have you seen 35-year-old Lurosa?

"She was last seen on Asda car park in Stafford on Friday, March 1 and reported missing on Monday, March 4.

"If you have any information about Lurosa’s whereabouts, call 101, quoting incident 692 of 4 March."