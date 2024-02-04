Driver charged and loses truck after being caught taking scrap metal

Officers from Staffordshire Police caught the driver on Network Rail land on Holderford Road in Stafford loading scrap metal into a lorry around midday today.

The driver was instructed to put back the metal he had taken, then had his truck seized after it was discovered that he only had a car licence, while officers also charged him with multiple offences.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "This chap thought it was ok to enter @networkrail land in @PoliceStafford and steal scrap metal, but he thought wrong.

"We made him put it all back and then seized his truck for only having a car licence.

"Driver reported for multiple offences and is now walking back home."