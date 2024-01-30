County town's Bridge club are looking for new venue

The popular and successful club has over 90 members and holds sessions five times a week including teaching from its present venue at Stafford County Showground and has acted as the county headquarters of the game for many years in the past.

Chairman of the club, Reverend Michael Metcalf, said: "We need a room ideally large enough to take eight or more card tables comfortably, with car access and parking for up to 15 or more cars.

"We are actively searching in the Stafford area, and would be glad to hear of any suitable premises.”

“Leaving our present rooms for a new home will be an emotional wrench, as well as calling for much hard work and resilience.

"But the club is looking forward to embracing a new chapter in its life and will continue to provide competitive bridge in a pleasant context, and continue to welcome all who wish to enjoy or to learn this stimulating sociable pastime.”

To contact the club, go to www.bridgewebs.com/Stafford