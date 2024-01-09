For sale: Egg-shaped woodburner and hot tub add luxury to £1.25m 'futuristic' home near Stafford

The futuristic build near Stafford boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three living rooms, almost half an acre of land and a separate building with a bedroom and kitchen/living room.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

The high-tech home on School Lane in Dunston also features underfloor heating, a sound system, larch clad elevations and lots of large windows for natural light.

Listed on Zoopla by estate agents Knight Frank, the property is on the market for £1.25m.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

A description reads: "A bespoke contemporary creation located amongst rolling countryside, Briar Croft is an architect designed home where no detail has been neglected.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

"Set on the edge of the village of Dunston, the house has been designed to ensure every space is unique and interesting, with a range of high specification installations."

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

After entering through a large glass door there is a hallway lined with stone-clad walls, an entrance to the first sitting room, and sliding doors leading to a sheltered terrace and the garden.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

Opposite the sitting room are double doors leading to an open-plan kitchen and living room, with brown and earthy tones playing a theme. The kitchen is described as the 'centre' of the property. The kitchen tap even offers the choice of sparkling, boiling, or filtered water.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

The dining table is well-lit through another pair of sliding doors, as is the living room which is decked out with an egg-shaped, modernist wood burner – quite the talking point. From the living room, sliding doors open out to the garden which is decked out with a terrace and hot tub.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

The 'garden room' sits below two glass atriums, has folding doors to the back terrace and is said to be suitable as a gym, office or playroom.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

Upstairs is the master bedroom with an elongated balcony and ensuite bathroom, a guest bedroom with an ensuite shower room, and two double bedrooms which share a bathroom for two.

Outside, the gated driveway leads to a double car port and workshop which have power, lights and hot and cold water feeds.

Briar Croft, School Lane, Dunston. Picture: Zoopla

A set of stairs lead to a one-bedroom annex which has a living room and kitchen, bedroom and ensuite shower.

Finally, the main area of the garden is laid to lawn with a raised terrace and a summer house which has power and light.

More information about the property can be found at Zoopla.co.uk.