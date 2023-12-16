Lengthy M6 delays in Staffordshire after collision closes lanes

National Highways reported delays of around 45 minutes on the northbound carriageway at around 3.30pm on Saturday following the collision between junctions 14 and 15 in Staffordshire.

Lanes three and four were shut due to the incident.

A photo from the agency's motorway camera network showed a silver car facing the wrong way in the fourth lane, with an ambulance parked in front of it.

All four lanes were open again by 3.50pm.