Teenager charged after two boys stabbed at address over weekend

Joshua Smart, 18, from Wolverhampton, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday charged with two counts of wounding with intent.

It comes following reports that two people had been stabbed inside an address in Stafford on Saturday.

Two 17-year-old boys went to hospital. Neither of their injuries are life-threatening.

Smart has been released on conditional police bail with strict conditions ahead of his appearance at Stafford Crown Court on January 8.