The three-bedroom detached house in Rising Brook, Stafford, features two reception rooms, a conservatory, an extended kitchen, a separate workshop and is situated on a generous corner plot.

It has been put on the market by Connells, with estate agents saying it benefits from a wraparound garden and detached rear garage.

The house in Rising Brook, Stafford, has gone on the market with an asking price of £350,000. Photo: Connells, Stafford

The listing states: "Connells estate agents are delighted to offer to the market this three bedroom detached character property situated on a generous corner plot in the desirable area of Rising Brook.

"The property is within close proximity of local shops, schools and amenities and a short distance from the town centre of Stafford.

"The property is ideally located for commuting with excellent access to the M6 motorway network, local bus routes and rail links with direct lines to Birmingham, Manchester and London.

"The property is well presented throughout and briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, conservatory, extended kitchen and utility room on the ground floor, with stairs leading to first floor landing, all three bedrooms, family bathroom and separate W.C on the first floor.

"The property is situated on a generous corner plot benefitting from a wrap around garden which is primarily laid to lawn but also features seating areas, decorative borders with a range of mature fruit trees.

"The property also boasts both a detached rear garage and a separate workshop."

