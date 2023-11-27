Swan on road causing 'traffic chaos' transported to safety thanks to police in Staffordshire

Officers in Tamworth faced an unusual task on Sunday evening when the bird made its way from the nearby River Tame onto the roads resulting in "traffic chaos".

The swan was in safe hands however as it was swiftly wrapped up in a police jacket and carried to its destination.

Speaking about the ordeal on X, formerly Twitter, the Tamworth Police team poked fun at the blockbuster Hot Fuzz, which saw Simon Pegg as "Sergeant Angel" face a similar task.

The force said: "Wishing you a swan-derful start to the week.

"This beautiful bird mistook River Drive for the River Tame last night and caused a bit of traffic chaos.

"Cathy here was on hand to earn her Hot Fuzz badge and safely distribute the swan to their destination."