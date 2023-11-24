Police release man as investigations into death continue

A 31-year man has been arrested on Tuesday after Staffordshire Police were called to a house on Oberton Gardens at 9.15pm following concerns for a man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon has remained at the house since while officers carry out enquiries and speak to people about what happened.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A 31-year-old man has been released on conditional police bail as we continue to investigate the death of a man in Stafford.

"We were called to an address on Oberton Gardens at 9.15pm on Tuesday (21 November) following concerns for a man. Sadly, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"A cordon was put in place at the address and officers have been carrying out enquiries and speaking to people about what happened over the last three days. This cordon is still in place today (24 November).

"We arrested a man from Stafford on the same day it happened. He has since been released on conditional police bail.

"Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to help with the investigation. We’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information."

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald said: “My thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this sad and difficult time. Specialist officers are continuing to support them through this process.

“We understand the concern this incident has caused in the local community and the speculation which has followed.

“I’d like to reiterate that our investigation is very much ongoing and I’d ask people not to speculate. We have spoken to a number of people as part of this investigation and are continuing to carry out enquiries to find out more about what happened.”

Staffordshire Police have asked for anyone who hasn't spoken to the force and who might be able to help to get in touch by using the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K19-PO1 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.