Stafford dad didn't know he was having a heart attack and went to Christmas party

A decade ago, coffee shop owner Andy Keen carried on working and even went to a Christmas party because he hadn’t realised he had just had a heart attack.

The 54-year-old said his symptoms were “nothing like you see on EastEnders”, but included pins and needles and a little bit of chest pain.

When he had similar symptoms the next day he decided to go to A&E at Royal Stoke University Hospital and it was only then that he discovered what had happened.

Now, Andy is preparing to mark the decade since his heart attack by putting on a fundraiser for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) campaign – A Gift that Keeps on Giving.

“I ended up in hospital but my heart attack was nothing like you see on EastEnders – they clutch their chests and fall to the floor but I carried on working,” said Andy, who is married to Cath and has three children – Martha, 23, Gregory, 21 and Harry, 16.

Andy said his symptoms included breaking out in a sweat, pins and needles in his left arm, some chest pain and an “overwhelming feeling that something wasn’t right”.

“We were busy – and there wasn’t time to tell anyone”, he said.

“I soon felt better and carried on and that night was our staff Christmas party so I went to that.”

The next day, the symptoms returned and he asked a friend to take him to A&E.

It was then that blood tests showed he had actually suffered a heart attack.

Andy was admitted to hospital and ended up spending Christmas there while he waited for his heart bypass surgery, which took place the day after Boxing Day.

“The children were quite little then but on Christmas Day they were able to visit me in hospital,” he added.

Andy Keen with his family

“Rather cutely one of them said they had written to Santa and asked him to postpone the celebration until I was better – so we ended up having Christmas in February”.

Andy had his surgery and was home just after new year.

He said he has been “absolutely fine” since then but that it was believed that as his father had died of a heart attack when Andy was a baby, there might be an inherited heart condition in his family.

“Essentially, the gene that controls how my cholesterol is removed from my blood is defective,” he said.

“We think we might have a dodgy gene in the family so the children are just getting to the age where they can start to get tested."

As it has been 10 years since his heart attack, Andy, who runs the Coffee Bar & Kitchen in the centre of Stafford, wanted to do something to help prevent others going through what he had been through.

“The way I look at it, 40 years ago my dad died from a heart attack but it’s the research in those intervening 40 years that meant I didn’t die,” he said.

“This means I am still here even now 10 years after my heart attack and looking forward to spending Christmas with my family.

“It’s also why we’re going to be holding a series of fundraising activities for BHF on the 10 year anniversary, from selling heart shaped biscuits to an evening jacket potato and quiz night.

“So for anyone planning to be in Stafford on December 15 come over to the Coffee Bar & Kitchen and help us celebrate a decade since I survived a heart attack – and raise money for a great cause at the same time.”

BHF fundraising manager for Staffordshire, Zoe Roberts, said she was touched by Andy’s story, which was a good reminder of why it was so vital to raise funds for life-saving research.

“It’s fantastic to hear that Andy is doing so well and that he now wants to raise money for BHF to help prevent others going through what he experienced,” she said.

“His survival is a testament to the fact that research does make a difference and so I hope as many people as possible in Staffordshire, where currently around 140,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases, will support his fundraiser.

“Not only will it help raise funds for that all-important research, it also sounds like it’s going to be a really fun and festive event."

This festive season, the BHF is urging people to donate to the charity to help fund its lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The charity’s ‘A Gift that Keeps on Living’ campaign is highlighting stories like Andy’s to show how vital its research is, not only for the millions of people affected by these conditions in the UK, but also for their loved ones.

To donate visit bhf.org.uk/Christmas or support the BHF by booking tickets to Andy’s event at The Coffee Bar & Kitchen at coffeebarkitchen.co.uk