Stafford borough residents to be offered refuge from the cold again

Stafford Borough Council has once more joined forces with Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust to create a series of ‘Warm Spaces’ that will see village halls, churches, and community centres open up as friendly, inviting places to help local people facing the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme proved successful when it was rolled out last year with around 20 organisations taking part. Parish councils and community organisations across the area have been asked if they would like to join the project

Potential venues will be given financial support towards some of their costs and the target is for the ‘Warm Spaces’ to be open at least twice a week for visitors until the end of March.

Councillor Jill Hood, cabinet member for communities at the borough council said: “We were very pleased with the response from our community to this initiative when it was launched last year.

"The scheme provides safe, heated spaces in local communities and the feedback from those who used the venues was very positive.

“These are challenging times for many of our residents who may be facing a decision whether to save money by not heating their home properly, just so they can put a healthy meal on the table - and that is a choice they should not be forced to make."