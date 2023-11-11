Well over 100 people have attended Stafford's Market Square Armistice Day event, standing silent for two minutes as they remembered those who who served in wars past and present.

The event saw visitors and armed forces personnel past and present attend the recently renovated Market Square to pay their respects on the day of the signing of the Armistice; the treaty which led to the end of the First World War.

Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Andy Cooper, said: "Each year, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month we stand silently for two minutes to remember and honour those who have paid the price for our freedom.

"This year was no exception and I was honoured to help lead this act of remembrance in our Market Square."

Stafford Mayor Andy Cooper helped to lead proceedings for the day

Ellen Farmer, 16, from Stafford, played the Last Post and the Reveille, marking the beginning and end of a two-minute silence.

The mayor continued: "This year, the date fell on a Saturday and a busy open market was being held, with crowds of people milling around. Yet during those two minutes, you could hear a pin drop.

"Stafford Borough strongly believes in continuing this event – and clearly, so do the people of Stafford."

Sixteen year old Ellen Farmer from Stafford Grammar School played the Last Post and Reveille

Reverend Richard Gibson led the prayers at the event, with homage being given by Chas Dale, chair of the Royal British Legion, Stafford branch.

Visitors said they enjoyed the sombre event with one resident saying it was a "sad day", but "lovely to see everyone together".

Graham Price, 38, from Stafford, said: "It was a sad day, but it was really nice seeing everyone together to remember those who have served in our armed forces and also those who still serve.

"I came here with my kids. I think it's really important for them to take part in these events and remember those who fought for their freedoms."

Visitors young and old attended the event, marking their respects during the two-minute silence

It was one of many taking place throughout the day, with similar events at Dudley's clock tower in Priory Street and Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, where The Princess Royal helped lead the day's events.

Speaking from the Arboretum event, Philippa Rawlinson, director of remembrance at the Royal British Legion and managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "This weekend we are gathering across the country to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, defending our freedoms and protecting our way of life.

"By bringing together people of all ages, from diverse communities, we are passing the baton of remembrance to future generations, ensuring that the sacrifices made by all who serve will never be forgotten."

Emergency service organisations also took the chance to hold their own events, with many taking to social media to pay their respects.

Dudley Police officers held a two-minute silence at 11am to pay their respects.

Fire officers from Dudley Fire Station also took part in a remembrance service.

Officers from the National Police Air Service Central Region also took part.

An Armistice Day event held in Stourbridge saw members of the army cadet force take part in a march, as well as the bagpipe players from the Shirley Pipe Band and other armed forces regiments.