Stafford takeaway applies for permission to 'provide refreshment' until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays

An application has been submitted for takeaway to be open until 5am in Stafford.

Peppers, Stafford

Ghulam Abbas applied to Stafford Borough Council for Peppers, Bridge Street, to remain open until 11pm to 5am on Fridays, Saturdays and Bank Holidays.

Stafford Borough Council issued a public notice concerning the licence application, which said: "Notice is hereby given that Ghulam Abbas has applied for the grant of a premises licence at: Peppers, Bridge Street, Stafford to permit the provision of late night refreshment each and every Friday and Saturday including bank holidays from 11pm until 5am."

Full details of the application can be seen at Stafford Borough Council Civic Centre, Stafford.

The notice added: "Any person wishing to make a representation in respect of the above activities may do so in writing to the Licencing Team, Stafford Borough Council, Civic Centre, Riverside, Stafford, ST16 3AQ."

