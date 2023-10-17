Hospice pulls out all the stops to make patient’s wedding wishes come true

Philip Locke and Yvonne Cartwright on their wedding day

Philip Locke and Yvonne Cartwright were already set to get married when Philip became too ill to manage at home and was given a room at Katharine House Hospice.

It was all hands-on deck with staff at the charity rushing around, sweeping the garden, sorting balloons, spreading confetti and more to get everything ready for the big day and help make it special.

Despite a change of venue due to Philip being admitted to the hospice just days before the wedding, the couple recently got married in the charity’s gardens.

Yvonne said: “In August we just decided to get married, but I had to rush around and get it moved after Philip got a room at the hospice.

“I can’t believe it, I called the registry office and told them what was going on just five days before.

"Thankfully it was all approved and was able to go ahead.

“It happened really quickly and Katharine House Hospice have been really good, it’s so nice what they’ve done.

“They did all the arranging and made the setting beautiful, it’s just amazing with all these extras – it’s 10 times better than what we could have done, it’s just been perfect.

“Katharine House Hospice made it a wonderful day, we couldn’t wish for more.”

Yvonne even knitted a jumper for Philip to wear on their wedding day.

She said: “It took me two months and was a labour of love. I went wrong so many times and had to undo it but made it in the end.

“Philip likes jumpers and is always cold, he wears lots of layers around the house. I always get him Christmas jumpers so thought I’d make him one instead.

“It’s taken the weight off my shoulders. I know Philip is well looked after to a high standard, that I couldn’t have done myself.

“And it’s nice to know we’re both supported.”

Philip added: “It’s been absolutely brilliant at Katharine House Hospice and I can’t fault anything, the staff are lovely.”

David Fletcher, director of care at the hospice, said the staff wished the couple all the very best.

He added: “It was lovely to see another wedding at the hospice. Our staff are amazing at going above and beyond for our patients and this is just another example.