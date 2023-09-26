Police appeal for help finding missing Stafford woman Claire

By James VukmirovicStaffordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An appeal has been launched to help find a woman who has been missing for several days.

Claire has been reported as missing from Stafford since Sunday, September 24. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Claire has been reported as missing from Stafford since Sunday, September 24. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Claire, who has been reported missing from Stafford since 5pm on Sunday, September 24.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the 50-year-old to get in touch by either calling 101 or accessing Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 50-year-old Claire from Stafford.

"She was last seen at around 5pm on September 24.

"Please contact us via 101 or Live Chat at staffordshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta, quoting incident 0620 of September 24."

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News