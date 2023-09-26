Police appeal for help finding missing Stafford woman Claire

Claire has been reported as missing from Stafford since Sunday, September 24. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Claire, who has been reported missing from Stafford since 5pm on Sunday, September 24.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the 50-year-old to get in touch by either calling 101 or accessing Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 50-year-old Claire from Stafford.

"She was last seen at around 5pm on September 24.