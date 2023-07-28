Man allowed to keep 'unacceptable' shed - but plans to make one change to it

Vlad Dascalescu was allowed to keep his shed in position, so long as the colour was changed. Photo: Google Street Map

The application was recommended for refusal by Stafford Borough Council officers because the shed was considered an “unacceptable form of development” which had an impact of the street scene of Byron Close.

But planning committee members allowed Vlad Dascalescu to keep his shed in position, so long as the colour was changed.

A landscaping scheme to screen the structure must also be submitted within a month.

Former ward representative Jack Kemp, who stood down from in May after 50 years as a councillor, attended the planning committee meeting on July 19 to speak in support of the application.

He said he had received no complaints from residents of Byron Close about the shed.

But a report to the committee said: “The outbuilding is a highly prominent form of development, given that it is sited in the front garden area of the application property, proximate to the intersection of Byron Close and Douglas Road West.

"The outbuilding is an unduly prominent and discordant feature that has a negative impact on the character of the street scene and local area.

“The impact the outbuilding has on the character of the street scene is further compounded through the use of unsightly orange timber interlocking panels and red/pink roof tiles, which do not correspond with materials used in construction of surrounding dwellings.

"The white timber casements installed into the front elevation of the outbuilding also visually jar with the orange timber walls.”

Mr Dascalescu told committee members: “I erected this shed prompted by post-Covid working conditions that have affected many UK citizens; my intention was to provide extra storage and the possibility of home working for me and my wife as other space was not available in the house or rear garden.

"I would ask you to consider the mental health and wellbeing benefits to my family.

“One of the two objections raised by the council was over-intensification of the front garden.

"I have a large front garden which contains no other amenities other than the shed.

“When I started to build the shed I followed all the requirements in terms of height and garden space.

"The shed is constructed of sustainable oak-coloured wood and is in keeping in terms of materials with other properties in Byron Close and the surrounding area.

“I dispute, according to the report, that the orange colour is unacceptable as it’s a natural wood colour and there is one shed exactly the same colour in the next street.

"Regarding the door and windows being white I think it’s ridiculous as many houses have one colour and the doors and windows are white.

“All of my neighbours on the street like the shed and consider it to be a welcome addition to the character and appearance of the neighbourhood.

"None of them object to the colour or position of the shed, but I will change the colour or put high hedges around it to camouflage the shed.”

Mr Kemp, who called in the application for consideration by the committee when he was still a councillor, said: “The sad thing about this is that no-one in Byron Close complained as it was two people who live further along and noticed it on passing by and spoke to me.

"As the local councillor, if somebody says they want to object to it, I have to call it in.

“The only person that replied to the letter sent out was the person who lives next door, who supported the application.