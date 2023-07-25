Car seized after driver found to be uninsured and unlicensed

By James Vukmirovic

A vehicle was seized on a sunny evening in a Staffordshire town after being stopped by police.

The Audi was seized by police after the driver was found to have no insurance. Photo: Staffordshire Police Reponse
The Audi was seized by police after the driver was found to have no insurance. Photo: Staffordshire Police Reponse

The Audi was stopped on a road in Rising Brook in Stafford on Monday evening by officers from Staffordshire Police Response after being spotted for having no insurance.

After stopping the car, officers asked the driver to prove his insured status, which he was unable to do, then discovered he had an expired licence, with the car being subsequently seized by officers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Response said on Twitter: "This vehicle was spotted for having no insurance.

"The driver could not prove his insured status and had an expired licence; so it was seized this beautiful evening in Rising Brook in Stafford."

