Final call for Stafford residents to have say on plans to tighten regulations of sex shops

Stafford residents have just over a week to have their say on proposed plans

The final call has been made to people in the borough, who have just over a week remaining to comment on the consultation on a draft sex establishment policy for the area.

The proposed policy aims to give residents and councillors greater control over potential sex establishments including how they operate.

It would also mean venues of this nature – including lap dancing clubs, sex shops and strip shows – would not open in unsuitable locations such as near schools, places of worship and children's play facilities.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said the policy would allow for more transparency in decision making when applications for sex establishments are made.

He added: "Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the consultation so far. There is still time if you want to give us your feedback and all the comments will be considered before finalising our draft policy.

"The policy would give the council and community more control if applications want to open these types of premises – or vary an existing licence – and it provides us with a stronger position to resist any legal challenges to our decisions."

The plans would allow for the applications made to the council to be heard by the authority's licensing sub-committee before being approved, and would help to thwart legal challenges and appeals if the council opposed applications for premises of this kind.