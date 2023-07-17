Work begins on £22.5million scheme to build new facilities at Stafford's Beacon Barracks

Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on a new development at Beacon Barracks, Stafford

Contractor Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on the new two-storey facility within a secure compound at the barracks for the 280 Signal Squadron.

It will include offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and M&E plant rooms.

The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development.

The squadron, which contributes to the NATO response force, is moving from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks.

A deployable communication module, its role is to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

Representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and contractor Henry Brothers Construction all turned out for the ground-breaking ceremony.

Construction director at Henry Brothers Construction, Justin Hicklin said: “We are excited to be starting work on this new facility at Beacon Barracks for 280 Signal Squadron, who play an important role in NATO.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the DIO on numerous projects over many years, helping to deliver a wide range of infrastructure improvements.

"This is our first contract at Beacon Barracks, but the latest in a long line of developments that we have successfully completed for our armed forces.”