Intrepid climbers raise thousands for charity which cared for leader's sister in final days

Ryan and his friends have raised more than £25,000 as a thank yoy to Katherine House for the way they treated Amy in her last days

Ryan McQueen and five of his close friends climbed Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Stafford-based Katharine House Hospice, which helped his sister Amy Hollinshead in her final days before her death from vaginal cancer at the age of 38.

Mr McQueen said he and his sister had grown up together in Stafford and had been very close growing up as the eldest two siblings in a family of seven.

He said: "I think my favourite memories are from when we were younger, putting our favourite album on to do our school work, or listening to the top 40 on the radio on a Sunday, with the windows steamed up as mum was cooking dinner.

“After college Amy got a job as an air hostess, something we were really proud of.

"She was also a qualified boxing coach and I think she got the most joy from helping others, she did lots of charity work for Women's Aid too.”

Amy passed away on May 18 last year, having been first diagnosed in September 2020 after going to an oncology appointment and being told she needed chemotherapy, which involved 15 rounds of radiotherapy.

Although she was told she was in remission in July 2021, a check-up three months later revealed the cancer was back and had spread to her stomach, lungs, lymph nodes and thyroid and palliative care was offered as a result.

Mr McQueen said she had contacted Katherine House Hospice after the first diagnosis and was cared by the charity for next few years, then spent her last 10 days at the hospice.

He said: "This was a great help to our wonderful Mum who had given up work to care for Amy full time at home.

"Amy absolutely loved her stay. As a family we cannot praise Katharine House enough for what they do for people every day.

“She showed staggering levels of bravery and determination over two and a half years of intensive, invasive treatment, aided by her unwavering stubborn streak.

"Unfortunately, all forms of treatment were exhausted and the illness took her away and left a huge hole in our family.

“All of the teams helped tremendously and we as a family cannot speak highly enough about the level of care we all received, we were helped and supported in every way possible.

“The help with care, the emotional support, and in the following months bereavement counselling, which has all been a godsend. Nothing has been too much to ask and all of the services on offer are so important.”

Ryan McQueen pays tribute to his sister at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro

Before she passed away, Mr Queen said Amy would speak regularly about how much she loved the hospice, and her family talk of witnessing how amazing the staff and care services are.

He also said that he and Amy had discussed fundraising for the hospice while she was receiving treatment and when Kilimanjaro was mentioned, Amy said she would love to take on the challenge when she got better.

Since Amy’s death Mr McQueen said he decided to look into things further and found a trip due to summit the mountain on what would have been Amy’s 40th birthday and was joined by close friends Kevin Weaver, Andy Laing, Daniel House and Boz De Niro.

He said: “Strangely found it both easier and harder than anticipated.

"I'd trained for the best part of a year for the trip so even the harder days I was well prepared for, however the summit attempt is something I don't think anyone can prepare for and it was the hardest thing I've ever done.

“My favourite part of our trip was scrambling up the Barranco wall, I really enjoyed being on the mountain for over a week with no other distractions as my phone was on airplane mode the whole time, we were just living in that moment and appreciating the ‘there and then’, something that is important.

“We're all absolutely blown away by the amount we've raised - we've asked and people have come forward to support us, it goes to show the power of community.

"To go so far over our initial minimum target of £15,600 and the actual amount being as big as £25k is a little bit overwhelming.”