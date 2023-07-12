Protests to be staged outside railway stations across region in a bid to save under-threat ticket offices

George the cat and station supervisor Ian Tomlinson at Stourbridge Junction railway station, which would see its ticket office close under the plans

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) is stepping up its campaign to save ticket offices, with dozens of protests organised outside stations across the country tomorrow.

Protests will take place outside train stations at Stafford and Stourbridge.

Both railway stations stand to lose their ticket offices under the plans to modernise the way tickets are sold.

In Birmingham, there will also be protests outside Birmingham Snow Hill and Birmingham New Street tomorrow.

On Tuesday next week, further protests will be held at railway stations in Stafford, Sandwell & Dudley, Birmingham Moor Street and Stourbridge.

In London, the union will hold a mass rally outside Kings Cross station at 6pm tomorrow.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals last week which could lead to nearly all offices in England being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

It said moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses would "modernise customer service".

West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast, which manage ticket offices at stations in Birmingham, Staffordshire and the Black Country, have both launched public consultations over the proposed changes, but there are already fears the move could lead to job losses and put some vulnerable passengers off train travel.

The companies, alongside other train operators in England, say they are proposing to bring employees out from behind ticket office windows to be closer to customers as many passengers are choosing to book online or use self-service ticket machines.

Under the plans, over the next three years West Midlands Railway is proposing to close tickets offices at Bescot Stadium; Coseley; Dudley Port; Hagley; Kidderminster; Lichfield City; Lichfield Trent Valley; Rowley Regis; Shenstone; Smethwick Rolfe Street; Smethwick Galton Bridge; Stourbridge Town; Tipton; Tame Bridge Parkway, Sandwell & Dudley, and Stourbridge Junction, which is also home to George the Station Cat.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast plans to close ticket office windows at Stafford railway station, Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International stations.

West Midlands Railway would retain six hub stations across the network – Birmingham Snow Hill, Sutton Coldfield, University, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Worcester Foregate Street, where staff would be on hand on platforms and concourses to help with journey planning, finding the right ticket and supporting passengers with accessibility needs.

Mobile teams would move between stations, offering extra help where needed.

Plans also include upgrading ticket vending machines, giving staff hand-held devices and new customer help points.

The union is encouraging everyone to take part in the consultation.

RMT is also taking strike action on July 20, 22 and 29 over pay, conditions and ticket office closures.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our union is taking our campaign to save ticket offices out into every town, city and village in this country.

"The recent announcements of ticket office closures is a fig-leaf for the wholescale de-staffing of stations, including safety critical train dispatch, safety critical train despatch staff, passenger assistance and other non-ticket office customer service workers.

"Ticket office closures under Schedule 17 means there will be no regulations on staffing levels at stations whatsoever.

"Train operators will then be free to staff or de-staff any station to whatever level they choose.

"Our union and the travelling public do not want a de-humanised railway that will be a rife with crime and anti-social behaviour, inaccessible to the most vulnerable.

"We will fight these plans all the way and need the public's support in joining our campaign and taking part in the consultation."

George the Stourbridge Junction Station Cat

Stourbridge Junction's George the cat also took to social media to urge people to back a petition to keep railway station ticket offices open.

The online petition, which has been signed by more than 39,000 people, calls on the government to 'require train operators keep ticket offices and platform staff at train stations'.

To sign the petition click here

People can have their say on the plans to close ticket offices in the region by emailing TicketOffice.Avanti@transportfocus.org.uk, TicketOffice.WMT@transportfocus.org.uk or write to Freepost: RTEH-XAGE-BYKZ, Transport Focus, PO Box 5594, Southend on Sea, SS1 9PZ, by July 26.