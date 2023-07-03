Call for takeaway's licence to be removed after second review in eight months

Peppers in Bridge Street, Stafford

Peppers’ licence is being reviewed for the second time in a year by Stafford Borough Council.

In November councillors decided to suspend the Bridge Street takeaway’s licence for six weeks. Licence holder Khateeb Ullah Khan was expected to improve the management of the premises. a committee report said.

It added: “That decision was subsequently appealed by the licence holder Mr Khan. The appeal is continuing in the magistrates court and the premises licence has not been suspended pending the outcome of the appeal.

Staffordshire Police have now requested a fresh review of the premises licence due to concerns about prevention of crime and disorder and public safety. This will be considered by the borough council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday (July 5).

The committee report said: “Staffordshire Police have stated that the operation and current management of the premises are undermining two licensing objectives and that there is a lack of legal compliance with the Premises Licence Conditions. Staffordshire Police are seeking revocation of the premises licence.