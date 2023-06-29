Rural businesses in Stafford to share in half a million-pound pot

Stafford Borough Council has launched the scheme for small and medium businesses to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to help support their ambitions to grow.

The council was successful in securing the money for the borough from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The £500,000 is earmarked for rural businesses which receive most of their income from sales to other businesses.

Councillor Ant Reid, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: “We want to help our rural economy thrive and are very pleased we can support their ideas for innovation; to improve the offer they are delivering, and develop new products and services.

“Our borough has a significant rural business community who play an important role in the economy of our borough - and often face greater challenges because of their location. I hope many will take the opportunity to apply for these grants - and other support - that is available from the council.”

The funding is part of the £4.5m the local authority was awarded after successfully putting forward schemes to help regeneration, climate change and culture - one of the largest amounts given to any borough council from the UKSPF.

The rural fund covers a large variety of sectors across the borough - including manufacturing, construction, and agriculture.

It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as marketing, training, financial advice, and capital investments.

The scheme is now open and there will also be business advice available as part of the application process.