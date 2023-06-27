Military veteran gets green light to extend family home despite objections

Stafford Borough Council

Applicant Chris Roberts lodged plans for a two-storey side extension and a single-storey rear extension to his family home in Windsor Road, Queensville.

But this attracted complaints to Stafford Borough Council that the designs amounted to "over-massing" and were out of character with the area.

Mr Roberts told the planning committee: “We moved to Stafford after picking it on a map when I was medically discharged from the armed forces seven years ago. We have settled here with our two young daughters and plan to remain in Stafford.

“The work we are proposed to complete on our house is within the context of future-proofing our living space, ensuring our daughters have their own space when they move up to high school in the coming years and a space where our extended family can visit, including our young niece and nephew who stay with us regularly.

“I also have an injury which will eventually have a significant impact on my mobility, so I have taken that into consideration when planning space and accessibility.

“We recognise and appreciate the concerns which have been raised regarding the size of the extension, although we feel it to be appropriate and necessary to provide us with the space we would like.”

Weeping Cross and Wildwood ward representative Councillor Jenny Baron called in the application on grounds that it was too big, not in keeping with the neighbourhood and loss of privacy.

Out of 13 neighbours, only Kent Way resident Julian Phillips objected to the proposal. Mr Phillips said: “My property is adversely affected by this application.

"In brief I’m objecting to the enormous size of the planned extension including the dormer windows. My house and [the property] are directly in line with each other and any proposed extension will have a direct impact on me.

“Before deciding that I would invite the planning committee to a site visit to view the application from my property to actually appreciate the devastating impact it would have on me and my family.”