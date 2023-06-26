Two new dog exercising fields are given green light

Holdiford Road, Stafford. Photo: Google

The site which is located at Holdiford Road Stafford is currently a four Hectare agricultural field however will be turned into two dog exercising fields with a small 11 space car park.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting, planning agent from JMI Planning, Claire Preston said: “The applicant owns a successful local dog grooming salon which was established in 2006.

“The applicant is also an operationally licensed dog handler and dog trainer for the home office with 22 years service.

“The applicant has built up a large customer base and is regularly approached by customers and other dog owners requiring a safe, enclosed space to walk and train their dogs”

Planning officers have previously recommended that the application be approved. In the conclusion to the planning committee, officers state: “The proposed dog walking facility would form an appropriate re-use of Grade 4 agricultural land within the open countryside.

“The proposed development would not result in harm to the surrounding sensitive sites. As such it is recommended that permission is granted for this development.”

Customers will be able to book the site using an online portal with earlier opening hours to enable dog walking before work.

Councillor Marnie Phillips called the application great. She said: “I think this is a really great idea as a dog owner myself, the parks and green spaces we have within the Borough and play areas etc are not made or designed to have dogs off the lead.

“So it is always nice to have somewhere you can take your dog and exercise it.”

Councillor Scott Spencer agreed with Councillor Phillips, He said: “I agree it would be an asset to the area but my only concern would be the opening hours and maybe there could be an amendment.

“There is a field east and a field west, and I see on the field west there a quite a few number of gardens and buildings that back on to it, granted there is a railway in the way.”