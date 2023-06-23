Police investigation after man in his 70s has both legs broken by skip lorry

The pedestrian was struck by the skip lorry on Teddesley Road in Acton Trussell. Photo: Google

Police were called to reports of a crash between a skip lorry and a truck on Teddesley Road, Acton Trussell, near Stafford, at around 11.08am on Tuesday, June 13.

The arms that were carrying the skip lorry reportedly came loose and struck a man in his 70s who was walking on a nearby towpath.

The man is said to have suffered two broken legs as a result of the incident.

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Police, said: "We were called at 11.08am on June 13 to reports of a collision involving a skip lorry and a truck on Teddesley Road, Acton Trussell.

"The arms that had been carrying the skip lorry came loose and struck a man, a pedestrian on the nearby towpath.

"The man, in his 70s, received serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital. He has two broken legs and has been discharged from hospital.

"An investigation is ongoing."