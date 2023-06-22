Stafford improvement scheme tender attracts interest from nearly 50 firms

Stafford Railway Station

The work will include refurbishment of the concourse, new street furniture, increased disabled parking close to the station, road resurfacing and a new public short-stay car park.

The scheme is part of the wider transformation of the town centre – with the revamp of Market Square already under way.

Stafford Borough Council was successful in securing money from the government’s future high street fund for the project.

The closing date for businesses to tender for the ‘Station Approach’ contract is July 12.

The council said it hopes to announce a contractor in August with work earmarked to be completed next spring.

Councillor Ant Reid, Stafford Borough Council's cabinet member for economic development and planning, said the railway station was often the first impression visitors to the county town would experience.

“You exit the station and have the beautiful historic Victoria Park in front of you, which itself underwent a £2.5m restoration a few years ago," he said.

"What a fantastic advert that is for the town – and now this work to improve accessibility, and the landscape, on the approach to the station will make it more inviting for visitors and people using the trains.

“We need the right developers in place to deliver this part of the town centre renovation project and I look forward to seeing the quality of tenders this important scheme attracts.”