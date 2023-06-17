Multi-vehicle collision closes section of the M6

The northbound carriageway was completely empty at around 6.20am.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 14 and Junction 15 near Stafford.

The road was closed while clear-up efforts continued, with National Highways Traffic Officers on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

A diversion route was set up, with drivers advised to follow the "hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs."

The diversion route was as follows:

At M6 Junction 14 take the exit to A34 northbound.

Continue along A34 northbound to it's junction with A500 at Hanford.

Take the exit to A500 westbound and continue to M6 junction 15